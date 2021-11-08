Details MK Dons fans need to know ahead of tonight’s FA Cup draw
The FA Cup second round draw takes place tonight (Monday)
MK Dons go into the hat for the second round draw but need to get past Stevenage first
All eyes will be on ball 37 this evening as MK Dons await their potential second round opponents in the FA Cup.
Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Stevenage means a replay back at the Lamex Stadium - a date for which is yet to be decided - but the draw for the next round takes place tonight on ITV.
The draw will take place following coverage of Dagenham & Redbridge vs Salford City, likely to be around 9.30pm.
Winners of first round games will net more than £22,000 with victory in the second round worth an extra £34,000.
Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday, December 3, through to Monday, December 6.
The balls in the hat for the draw
1. Bradford City or Exeter City
2. Mansfield Town
3. Sutton United
4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City
6. Carlisle United
7. Yeovil Town
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Rotherham United
10. Portsmouth
11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
12. Morecambe
13. Banbury United or Barrow
14. Burton Albion
15. Colchester United
16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United
17. St Albans City18. Shrewsbury Town
19. FC Halifax Town
20. Chesterfield
21. Rochdale or Notts County
22. Kidderminster Harriers
23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
24. Boreham Wood25. Buxton
26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic
27. AFC Wimbledon
28. Harrogate Town
29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
30. Walsall
31. Swindon Town
32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
33. Charlton Athletic
34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. Leyton Orient
37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage
38. Lincoln City
39. Port Vale
40. Gateshead or Altrincham