Details MK Dons fans need to know ahead of tonight’s FA Cup draw

MK Dons go into the hat for the second round draw but need to get past Stevenage first

All eyes will be on ball 37 this evening as MK Dons await their potential second round opponents in the FA Cup.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Stevenage means a replay back at the Lamex Stadium - a date for which is yet to be decided - but the draw for the next round takes place tonight on ITV.

The draw will take place following coverage of Dagenham & Redbridge vs Salford City, likely to be around 9.30pm.

Winners of first round games will net more than £22,000 with victory in the second round worth an extra £34,000.

Ties in the second round will take place across the weekend of Friday, December 3, through to Monday, December 6.

The balls in the hat for the draw

1. Bradford City or Exeter City

2. Mansfield Town

3. Sutton United

4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle

5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City

6. Carlisle United

7. Yeovil Town

8. Doncaster Rovers

9. Rotherham United

10. Portsmouth

11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town

12. Morecambe

13. Banbury United or Barrow

14. Burton Albion

15. Colchester United

16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United

17. St Albans City18. Shrewsbury Town

19. FC Halifax Town

20. Chesterfield

21. Rochdale or Notts County

22. Kidderminster Harriers

23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors

24. Boreham Wood25. Buxton

26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic

27. AFC Wimbledon

28. Harrogate Town

29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers

30. Walsall

31. Swindon Town

32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County

33. Charlton Athletic

34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers

35. Tranmere Rovers

36. Leyton Orient

37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage

38. Lincoln City

39. Port Vale