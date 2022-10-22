Louie Barry said the players are responsible for MK Dons’ recent slump in form after they fell to the bottom of League One on Saturday.

Nick Freeman scored the only goal of the game for Wycombe to claim the three points, leaving Dons to lick their wounds after a fifth consecutive loss.

“We need to get three points on the board and we know that,” said Barry, on loan from Aston Villa. “We're all devastated, we haven't picked up any points in quite a long time.

“I feel like we're a close group, we're working hard in training, the staff give us everything, so it's all on us as players.

“It comes down to scoring at one end and stopping it going in at the other. It's easy to say, but we just need to stick together and go again on Tuesday to get the three points we need.”

Freeman’s strike, coming just before half-time, came as a real sucker-punch for Dons, who had until that stage looked on top against the Chairboys.

Failing to pick up a point all season after going behind, Barry said losing momentum has been their downfall too often this season and it happened again on Saturday.

Advertisement

He said: “As soon as they score, they get the momentum and it's hard to claw back.

“If we'd got a goal today, we'd have gone on to win today, I truly believe that. Their keeper pulled off a few blinders, so it just didn't go our way.

“As soon as they scored, they sat back and made things hard for us. In the second-half, we had enough chances to go and get an equaliser and a winner. We know we’ve got to put the ball in the back of the net, and that will come because we’re creating those chances again.

“The first 35 minutes before they scored, we were all over them, I don't think they had a shot. I feel like we had enough chances to seal the game, and quite early on too. We had a few one-on-ones that we missed.

Advertisement

Read More Manning blasts laughing officials ‘disgraceful’ in Wycombe defeat