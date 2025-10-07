Development players must seize opportunity to impress MK Dons bosses

Expect the youngsters to be given another opportunity in Berkshire on Tuesday night

Players in MK Dons’ development squad might not get many chances to impress head coach Paul Warne, so they have to take their opportunities when they come along.

Newly established for this season, Fran Constancio-Calvo and Dean Lewington’s squad has been designed to help the transition between the academy and first-team.

A handful of the youngsters have so far made it onto the bench during Dons’ injury crisis, while last week progressed in the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy after a 4-1 win over Holmer Green.

Taking on Reading in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday night, several of those players are set to get another opportunity to pitch themselves in front of Warne and his staff, having done so in the first group game against West Ham U21s.

The 5-1 reverse to the young Hammers though was not the ideal audition for many of them though, with Warne quick to emphasise the importance of making the most of the opportunities when they are presented with one.

The head coach said: “After the West Ham game, I explained to the development group that there aren’t that many opportunities, you don’t get many chances to impress the staff and the scouts, that you have to grab them.

“At the moment, they’re doing well, but they’ve always got to try and get better, fitter, technically better. They keep coming into our training groups, and we’re always asking Fran and Lewie who they think deserves a spot on the bench, like a reward.”

He continued: “My involvement varies. I have debriefs about games, they’ll show me stuff on the players they like, how they’re developing.

“The development squad players have been involved in first-team training a lot recently because there has been room to. I’ve been impressed with a couple of them for sure.

“Their job now is to try and keep in front of us. That sounds hard and puts pressure on them but if you’re going to be elite, that pressure makes people. They have to try and stay within the training group, and they’ll have another opportunity in the Trophy on Tuesday.”