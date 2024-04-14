Devoy bags a brace for Swindon to dent AFC Wimbledon's play-off hopes

Dawson Devoy

MK Dons loanee Dawson Devoy did his parent club a huge favour on Saturday as he bagged a brace for Swindon Town against AFC Wimbledon.

The Irishman came off the bench to net twice in 13 minutes to help the Robins to a 3-2 victory at the County Ground.

His first came on 71 minutes, steering home a cross at the near post before adding his second with six minutes to go, cutting onto his right-foot before shooting, seeing his effort deflect over the keeper.

“It's a nice feeling, always good to score. We worked really hard, we have been in the last few weeks, so it was great to get three points.

After conceding early, it's tough because you work on a game plan all week, and we wanted to start quick. We could have done in 2-1 up, but the message at half-time was to keep doing what we were doing.

“We wanted to finish the game better, but we showed great character at the end.

“It hasn't been the season we wanted or hoped for we want to give the gans something to cheer for in the final three games.”