Devoy has come back better following his first MK Dons red card

A red card away at Shrewsbury during a difficult time for the club could have derailed Dawson Devoy’s fledgling MK Dons career, but he feels he has come back better following his suspension.

The 21-year-old’s two-footed challenge on Salop’s Jordan Shipley not only reduced Dons to 10-men after fighting back from 2-0 down, but also came at a tough time for the Irishman.

With hopes heaps on his shoulders following his summer move from Irish side Bohemians, many considered Devoy to be the magic bullet for Dons as they sought to replace the likes of Matt O’Riley and Scott Twine in the centre of the park.

Yet to fully realise those hopes though, Devoy was in and out of the side, still getting to grips with the English game and League One football.

Forced to spend three matches on the sidelines as a result of his suspension, has looked more determined to make a mark, chipping in with goals and assists in recent cup outings and was the stand-out player in Dons’ midfield during Saturday’s narrow defeat to Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

And he believes his red card back in October has helped him improve.

“It was a silly decision from me that day, and I've learned from it,” he said. “Since then, I've missed a few games, come back in and I'm really enjoying it again.

“There are no real excuses either, you have to get up to speed quickly or else you won't play. That's just the way it is.

“I settled in well, it was an easy club to settle into, there were no real issues with that. I'm now getting more game time and hopefully showing what I can do.

“Everyone wants a move to go smoothly, starting off playing really well, but it's football, it takes time. It takes time to click with everything. I've had to bide my time, and I hope now I can keep going.”

“He showed what he is all about”

Midfielder Dawson Devoy has chipped in with a goal and assists since his comeback from suspension

Head coach Liam Manning was impressed by what he saw from Devoy at Fratton Park, with the midfielder teeing up compatriot Darragh Burns for the opening goal after 20 minutes.

And after goals and assists in recent weeks, Manning feels Devoy is starting to prove his worth in the side.

Speaking after the Portsmouth game, Manning said: “Dawson showed some really high level moments and showed what he is about. He showed his bravery but also his quality on the ball too was very good.

