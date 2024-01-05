Devoy joins Swindon Town on loan

The Irishman becomes the second player in a week to leave MK Dons on loan

Dawson Devoy

Dawson Devoy has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Irishman, who has made 14 appearances this term, has found opportunities difficult to come by under Mike Williamson thus far.

Following compatriot Darragh Burns' departure back to the League of Ireland earlier this week, Devoy exits Stadium MK until the end of this season, destined for the County Ground who have just bid farewell to another MK Dons player in the form of Dan Kemp.

Dons Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: "Dawson has been very close to the team so far under Mike but we are mindful of his lack of minutes on the pitch.

"We feel at this stage of his career, he needs an opportunity where there is scope to put a regular run of games together and come back to us in a stronger position.