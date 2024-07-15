Devoy linked with return to Ireland with Bohemians

Dawson Devoy | Jane Russell

The MK Dons midfielder has been linked with a move back across the Irish Sea

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Dawson Devoy looks set for a return to his native Ireland, according to reports.

The 22-year-old is tipped to complete a move back to Bohemians - the same club he left to move to Milton Keynes two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irish Sun reports Bohs, who also gave former Dons defender Warren O’Hora his first break, have beaten Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic to his capture.

Compatriot Darragh Burns is also plying his trade in the LoI, on loan at Shamrock Rovers.