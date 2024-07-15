Devoy linked with return to Ireland with Bohemians
The MK Dons midfielder has been linked with a move back across the Irish Sea
Midfielder Dawson Devoy looks set for a return to his native Ireland, according to reports.
The 22-year-old is tipped to complete a move back to Bohemians - the same club he left to move to Milton Keynes two years ago.
The Irish Sun reports Bohs, who also gave former Dons defender Warren O’Hora his first break, have beaten Dublin rivals St Patrick’s Athletic to his capture.
Compatriot Darragh Burns is also plying his trade in the LoI, on loan at Shamrock Rovers.
