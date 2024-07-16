Devoy returns to Ireland as former club Bohemian sign midfielder

Dawson Devoy | Jane Russell

The Irishman has returned to his former club after two years at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawson Devoy has completed a move back to Bohemian after two years in Milton Keynes.

The 22-year-old made 58 appearances in Dons colours, scoring twice, but he makes the return to his native Ireland as his former club beat Dublin rivals St Patrick's to his capture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons have confirmed his move comes with an undisclosed fee, with Devoy signing a multi-year deal at Dalymount Park.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be back,” said the Irishman. “I can’t wait to get back playing for Bohs again. This is where I played some of my best football, and I want to do even better again.

“I’m not coming home for an easy life – I loved my time at Bohs before and I want to be a part of getting the club back to where we belong.

“I had really good conversations with the manager, who obviously I knew well from the Ireland U21s, and with Stephen O’Donnell and Derek Pender. The plans that they have for the club and how they want to play really excited me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club isn’t where it should be at the moment, so all of us coming in are determined to help the team push on.”

Bohs boss Alan Reynolds said: “Bringing Dawson back to Bohs is a massive coup. He is only 22 years of age now but he was one of the best midfielders in the league when he left two years ago and having watched him over the last couple of years, I know he is going to come back even better.

“Bohs fans know well what he is capable of, and the potential he had when he was here last, and I’m really looking forward to him coming in and giving the team a massive list.

“We know the team is suffering at the minute, and the fans are too. We have a clear medium- and long-term plan of where we want to go, and Dawson is a huge part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he will be really important in the short term too because we know we need to get back to winning games.”

Bohs’ next game comes against Shamrock Rovers where Devoy could line-up against Darragh Burns, who remains a Dons player albeit on loan in the League of Ireland.