Devoy scores, MacGillivray wins and Leko limps out

Dawson Devoy

Dawson Devoy opened his Swindon Town scoring account on Saturday after leaving MK Dons on loan earlier this month.

The Irishman was making his second appearance for the Robins, coming up against former boss Graham Alexander, now in charge of Bradford City.

Leading through Charlie Austin's 17th minute penalty, Devoy put in a lung-busting run from the half-way line to be up with Paul Glatzel who had broken in behind, picking out the Dons loanee to swipe home in front of the Swindon supporters on the stroke of half-time in the 2-0 win.

Craig MacGillivray made his debut for Stevenage on Saturday

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray made his Stevenage debut in a thrilling 3-2 win over Wigan Athletic. The 31-year-old left the club earlier this month on loan for the League One side, and started between the sticks for Steve Evans' men at the DW Stadium.

Barely five minutes in though, the Scot was facing a penalty when Dan Sweeney handled in the area, and was sent the wrong way by Josh Magennis. Jamie Reid equalised for Boro but Thelo Aasgaard restored Wigan's lead when the Stevenage defence switched off at a set-piece just before half-time. Second-half goals from Carl Piergianni and former Dons loanee Louis Thompson would seal the win for Stevenage though, ensuring a winning debut for the keeper.