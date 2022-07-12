Devoy ‘still a Bohs player’ despite interest in MK Dons target

Dawson Devoy might be back on MK Dons’ radar this summer with Bohemians coach Keith Long saying he expects offers to come in for his 20-year-old star.

Dons chased the Irishman in January, who opted to stay in Dublin for the early part of the 2022 season rather than making a switch to Milton Keynes.

According to Independent.ie though, Dons have rekindled their interest in the Ireland U21 international, who has scored eight goals and provided two assists this season.

Devoy was left out of Bohs’ friendly game with Union Berlin on Saturday but netted from the penalty spot two days earlier in their 3-1 league win over UCD.

Speaking afterwards, Long responded to speculation linking Devoy with a move away, saying: said: “Dawson is still a Bohemians player at this moment.

“He is sought after by a number of clubs. We’ll see what happens. The window is open for another month, so I would never say never about any player to be perfectly honest.

“Dawson is a talented boy, and it won’t come as any surprise if there are offers for him in this window.”