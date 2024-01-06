Devoy wants Swindon loan to kick-start his 'stalled' MK Dons career

Dawson Devoy hopes he can rebuild his confidence on loan at Swindon Town

Dawson Devoy hopes he can rebuild his confidence in the second-half of the season after leaving MK Dons on loan to Swindon Town.

The 22-year-old became the second player to depart on loan this month, following compatriot Darragh Burns in going out on loan in the hunt for regular first-team football.

Devoy has made just 14 appearances for Dons this season, having played 44 in his debut campaign in England last time out, unable to climb the pecking order in a thriving midfield at MK1.

Departing for the County Ground, where Dan Kemp has just been recalled from after scoring 16 goals in the first-half of the season, Devoy hopes he can have a similarly positive time in Wiltshire and rebuild some of the confidence he has lost this year.

"I think once I get a run of games and get my confidence back, it will stand me in good stead," he said. "I had a decent start at MK with a few games, but I stalled a bit. I'm looking to get some game time and hopefully I can kick on.

"I haven't played as much as I've wanted to this season, but once I get some sharpness back, I'll be enjoying it again.

"I spoke to Kempy in the last couple of days and he spoke highly of coming here. He told me about the club, so when I heard that, it was a no-brainer for me. When you see what he did here, it gives me confidence to go and do it myself."

And though he will be keeping half-an-eye on his parent club, Devoy said he wants to help Swindon maintain their place in the hunt for promotion out of League Two.

He added: "Everything came about very quickly, it was done quickly as well. As soon as I knew Swindon were interested, I was keen to get it done and I'm delighted.