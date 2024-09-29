Dinner with a tactics board for Dons boss to fast-track his changes

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

There is not a lot of turnaround time between games in the next few weeks for the new head coach

Scott Lindsey will be spending most of Sunday re-watching MK Dons’ draw against Bromley and highlights of Harrogate’s win over Bradford City.

The new head coach said plans would be drawn up over the course of the day to get his new side prepared for Tuesday’s trip to the EnviroVent Stadium, with only one training session on Monday before the side head to Yorkshire for the clash.

Having had only two sessions with his new players ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane on Saturday, Lindsey said he will be going over highlights of the game to give his players feedback on their performance before turning his attention to the Sulphurites.

“This game will take me at least three hours to watch back, clip up, rewind, stop, pause, make notes,” Lindsey said, explaining his preparation methods. “That's my morning's work, and then I'll watch the opposition in the afternoon which will take me three or four hours again.

“You don't win anything by not working hard - you've only got to ask my family. I'll be sat having dinner with a tactics board trying to make sure we know how to win the game!”

There were subtle changes to the way Dons were playing in the draw with Bromley as Lindsey-ball started to take effect, predominantly the way the side were eager to press throughout the game - such were the changes that the new boss felt the players would have posted their highest distances so far this season.

He said: “What has pleased me more than anything is how they've welcomed me and the effort they put in, that was a real shift. That's probably the furthest they've run in a game, their numbers will be through the roof.

“We want to dominate the ball, to control the game but we have to pick moments when we go in behind. But we've only had two training sessions, and we've played a team to make it a direct game. We wanted to take the sting out of it a little more.”