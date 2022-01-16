Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley

Despite their 10-game unbeaten run coming to an abrupt end against MK Dons on Saturday, Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley was pleased with how his side performed.

Going in 2-0 down at the break after goals from Mo Eisa and a thunderbolt from Theo Corbeanu, Portsmouth responded with a determined second-half showing, but could only pull a single goal back through George Hirst on the hour-mark.

Speaking afterwards, Cowley said: “We’re disappointed about the result, but there was a lot to like about the performance.

“For the first 20 minutes we dominated against a good MK Dons - probably creating three or four good opportunities.

“I think it’s fair for people to be critical of our final action. We need to be more clinical and ruthless in that moment.

“They scored the first time they’d been in our half, let alone their penalty area. I was disappointed with the way we responded to that.

“You can’t play as well as we did for 20 minutes, have one moment of disappointment and let it affect you that much.

“It’s happened a few times here when we concede. It seems to hit the players hard and we have to try to navigate through that period more effectively.