Disheartened Dons needed lifting after Newport draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a mood of disappointment in the MK Dons dressing room after their 0-0 draw with Newport County on Saturday, Warren O'Hora admitted afterwards.

After creating at least five excellent opportunities to break the deadlock, Mike Williamson's side had to settle for a share of the spoils at Rodney Parade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After dominating in the second-half in particularly, O'Hora said the head coach had to lift the players at full-time after putting in a performance they felt should have more than won the game.

"We were very disheartened going down the tunnel, the gaffer had to pick us up in the changing room afterwards," said the defender. "We know the results will come with performances, and that's the biggest part for me.

"It feels like three points dropped, even though we got a point. That's football though, it happens. At the end of the first-half, they put us under a little bit of pressure and to be fair we played into it. But in the second-half we dominated.

"Their keeper (Nick Townsend) has done really well today, I must say, but the most important thing for us was the performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thought we were brilliant today, we just needed to get the ball over the line. A draw is a draw away from home, it's better than losing.