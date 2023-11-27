Dodgy penalty call inspired Dons to second-half fightback in Salford win

Joe Tomlinson

Head coach Mike Williamson told his MK Dons players not to let a controversial penalty decision be the reason they lost to Salford City on Saturday, inspiring their comeback.

Referee Scott Jackson pointed to the spot when he felt Cameron Norman had fouled Kelly N'Mai on the stroke of half-time, allowing former Dons midfielder Ryan Watson to fire the Ammies 2-1 up at the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seeking their first away win since August in League Two, Joe Tomlinson bagged a second-half brace to fire Dons towards the points before Ellis Harrison struck late to wrap up the 4-2 win.

Speaking afterwards, Tomlinson said the controversial penalty call fired up the visitors, with head coach Williamson urging his side to use it as fuel rather than as an excuse.

"It's clearly not a penalty, everyone's admitting it - their players, our players, even some of the officials," said the scorer. "It's one of the things you cannot control, it's what the gaffer said at half-time. We didn't want that to affect the game, and we didn't want that to be the reason we didn't win the game.

"From being 2-1 down, away from home, coming away with a win is a fantastic feeling. The boys are all buzzing, but we know it's only one game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The main thing was to get three points. I'm glad I could contribute, it was a great win. We're building and growing, and want to do it again on Tuesday."

While the victory did not move Dons in the table, still sitting 13th, Tomlinson said he can feel momentum beginning to shift with three wins and a draw from their last four.

He added: "(Momentum is building) not only on the pitch, but off it too. It's everything, the culture, everyone around the club. We're loving coming into work at the moment.