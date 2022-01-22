MK Dons were beaten by Doncaster Rovers on Saturday

Bottom club Doncaster Rovers completed an unexpected double over MK Dons on Saturday as they ran out 1-0 winners at Stadium MK.

Off the back of a five-match losing streak, Jo Dodoo’s strike four minutes before half time was a sucker punch for Dons, who were hit on the counter sparked by loanee Josh Martin, who left Dons on Monday for the Keepmoat Stadium.

Mo Eisa, Troy Parrott and Theo Corbeanu all gave keeper Louis Jones something to do but they could break down the resolute Rovers to lose their first League One game in over a month.

After four players left the club this week, Liam Manning was forced into three changes to his side from the one which lined up against Portsmouth last Saturday. Conor Coventry came in to make his debut after signing on loan from West Ham, while Josh McEachran and Troy Parrott also came in with Ethan Robson, Peter Kioso and Matt O'Riley moving on. Connor Wickham, who signed for Dons on Friday, was named on the subs bench.

Josh Martin, who also left Dons this week, lined up for Doncaster Rovers, as did former Dons striker Kieran Agard who signed for Gary McSheffrey's side on a short-term deal.

It would be a frustrating half for the home side though. Playing in a slightly altered formation with a lack of first team numbers, Dons were comfortably on top but couldn't find a break through. Troy Parrott and Scott Twine both tested keeper Louis Jones early on while Theo Corbeanu looked a real threat on the right-hand side.

Unlike some of their opponents recently, Doncaster did not let their league status force them into parking the bus at Stadium MK. Martin, who made just 12 appearances for Dons before swapping white for the red of Doncaster, was proving key for the visitors and played a key role in their two best chances - the first resulting in a good save from Cumming to deny Jo Dodoo's volley, and the second resulted in Rovers taking the lead four minutes before half-time.

Josh McEachran lost possession on the edge of the Doncaster penalty area to Martin who pulled Rovers up the pitch, and with Dodoo on the edge of the box, he cut inside onto his left foot and curled an effort into the far corner.

Dons should have been level going in at the break though when Daniel Harvie zipped a wonderful ball into the box, but Mo Eisa headed straight at keeper Jones from six yards.

It would be a similar story in the second half for Dons as one they have had to endure all season - a lot of huff and puff but nothing to show for it by the end.

Twine, Parrott and Corbeanu all looked threatening in the early stages of the half, but nothing really came together to give Jones a real test.

Doncaster remained resolute, held firm without sitting too deep and in fact had a few chances of their own to win it. The best came late on when Harvie's ball to Lewington left the skipper on his heels, allowing Charlie Seaman to race through on goal, but he was denied by Cumming.

A late appearance from Connor Wickham did little to alter the course of things for the hosts, though deep into stoppage time he fired into the side netting with the final kick of the game.

Referee: Darren Drysdale

Attendance: 7,229

MK Dons: Cumming, Watson, Lewington, O'Hora, Harvie, Coventry (Wickham 75), McEachran, Corbeanu, Parrott (Boateng 75), Twine, Eisa

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Baldwin, Bird, Ilunga, Davies

Doncaster Rovers: Jones, Knoyle, Younger, Olowu, Rowe, Smith, Dodoo, Martin (Barlow 83), Galbraith (Seaman 44), Agard (Bogle 55), Horton

Subs not used: Mitchell, Hasani, Blythe, Ravenhill