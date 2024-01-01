Doncaster Rovers 1-0 MK Dons - Molyneux gives Rovers an early lead
MK Dons bring in 2024 at the Eco-Power Stadium, taking on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
Doncaster Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
13 mins: Rovers look for a second
Ethan Robson played into trouble by O'Hora, he's dispossessed and Rovers counter three on two, but the Irishman recovers as Molyneux shapes to shoot from where he earlier scored.
10 mins: Ambitious!
Wow, a difference a goal can make - Harrison Biggins spots Craig MacGillivray off his line (edge of the box in fact) and has a go from inside the centre circle, and it's not as far wide as comfort would like!
8 mins: GOAL - Doncaster in front
They've not really done a lot to cause the Dons defence any issues so far, but a simple ball through the middle has Doncaster in front.
Luke Molyneux does Dean Lewington for pace and from the edge of the box, picks out the bottom corner.
It's 1-0 to the hosts
5 mins: Tentative start
Not a lot to be said about the opening five minutes so far. Dons have seen more of the ball, yet to really get an attack on but looking secure in the first five minutes.
Kick-off
Mo Eisa gets the game underway for MK Dons
Scenes from warm-up
The players have gone through their warm-up routines, ready for the game
Doncaster's team to face MK Dons
Mo Eisa is handed his first league start since October (Mike Williamson's first game in charge) as one of three changes to the side this afternoon. Ethan Robson and Cameron Norman also come back into the team in place of Jonathan Leko, Conor Grant and Dawson Devoy
Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Norman, Tomlinson, Robson, Payne, Gilbey, Eisa, Dean
Subs not used: Kelly, Leko, Harrison, Smith, Grant, Devoy, Tripp