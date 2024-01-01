News you can trust since 1981
Doncaster Rovers 1-0 MK Dons - Molyneux gives Rovers an early lead

MK Dons bring in 2024 at the Eco-Power Stadium, taking on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:36 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 15:12 GMT
Doncaster Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

15:17 GMT

13 mins: Rovers look for a second

Ethan Robson played into trouble by O'Hora, he's dispossessed and Rovers counter three on two, but the Irishman recovers as Molyneux shapes to shoot from where he earlier scored.

15:14 GMT

10 mins: Ambitious!

Wow, a difference a goal can make - Harrison Biggins spots Craig MacGillivray off his line (edge of the box in fact) and has a go from inside the centre circle, and it's not as far wide as comfort would like!

15:12 GMT

8 mins: GOAL - Doncaster in front

They've not really done a lot to cause the Dons defence any issues so far, but a simple ball through the middle has Doncaster in front.

Luke Molyneux does Dean Lewington for pace and from the edge of the box, picks out the bottom corner.

It's 1-0 to the hosts

15:09 GMTUpdated 15:09 GMT

5 mins: Tentative start

Not a lot to be said about the opening five minutes so far. Dons have seen more of the ball, yet to really get an attack on but looking secure in the first five minutes.

15:03 GMT

Kick-off

Mo Eisa gets the game underway for MK Dons

14:50 GMT

Scenes from warm-up

Ellis Harrison, Cameron Norman and Alex GilbeyEllis Harrison, Cameron Norman and Alex Gilbey
The players have gone through their warm-up routines, ready for the game

14:00 GMT

Doncaster's team to face MK Dons

14:00 GMT

Mo Eisa returns to the starting line-upMo Eisa returns to the starting line-up
Mo Eisa is handed his first league start since October (Mike Williamson's first game in charge) as one of three changes to the side this afternoon. Ethan Robson and Cameron Norman also come back into the team in place of Jonathan Leko, Conor Grant and Dawson Devoy

Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Norman, Tomlinson, Robson, Payne, Gilbey, Eisa, Dean

Subs not used: Kelly, Leko, Harrison, Smith, Grant, Devoy, Tripp

13:37 GMT

Pre-match stats

Read the preview ahead of the game as MK Dons look for their first ever win in Doncaster this afternoon

13:36 GMT

A look around the ground

