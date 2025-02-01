Live

Doncaster Rovers 2-1 MK Dons - Full-time in South Yorkshire

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 1st Feb 2025, 13:40 BST
Updated 1st Feb 2025, 16:52 BST
MK Dons take on high-flying Doncaster Rovers this afternoon in League Two

Doncaster Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 17:07 BST

View from the press box

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:52 BST

Full time

Ah it’s a cruel one in the end for MK Dons - a much better second-half for the visitors but that first-half defensive error has cost them.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:47 BST

92 mins: Doncaster sub

Molyneux comes off, replaced by Jordan Gibson

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:46 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to play

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:46 BST

89 mins: Strike

Ellis Harrison gets a clean strike to it 15 yards out, it hits Hogan’s back, looks like it will bobble back into Harrison’s path but Doncaster recover to clear

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:40 BST

84 mins: Booked

After that wild shot, Tomlinson clips Sterry as he tears down the wing, and goes into the book

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:39 BST

83 mins: Wild from Tomlinson

A rash attempt from Tomlinson there after a good move, Lemonheigh-Evans and Kelly combine, Tomlinson lurks but swipes it wildly over the bar

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:36 BST

80 mins: Dons change

Ellis Harrison will get the final ten minutes here, replacing Callum Hendry

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:32 BST

76 mins: Booking

Hendry wins a free-kick but doesn’t take kindly to it, barges over Crew and gets a booking.

Triple sub for the home side:

Crew off, Broadbent on

Kelly off, Clifton on

Ironside off, Sharp on

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:30 BST

74 mins: GOAL - Doncaster retake the lead

Ah that’s a real hammer blow. Rob Street gets just half-a-yard on Nico Lawrence, he fires the ball into the bottom corner, McGill can’t reach that.

2-1

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:26 BST

70 mins: Booked

Sanders into the book as Doncaster shape to counter, he hauls back his man on half way to get a booking

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:25 BST

69 mins: O'Reilly's effort

Good strike from the Villa loanee, through a crowd of players, well saved down low by Sharman-Lowe

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:21 BST

65 mins: McGill the magician!

Not sure how he’s done that, but Olowu’s header looks destined to make it 2-1, McGill flies backwards though to keep it out.

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:19 BST

62 mins: McGill again

Another huge save from McGill. Defence splitting pass to find Molyneux, the keeper is quick out to him and gets enough on the effort to put it behind

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:17 BST

60 mins: Save!

The world stood still there as Patrick Kelly looked set to fire Doncaster back in front, but McGill gets a big hand to it!

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:15 BST

58 mins: GOAL! Hogan equalises

Cracking finish to draw Dons level! Ball over the top for Gilbey to chase, he holds it up nicely for the run of Hogan to lash home the equaliser!

Double sub: Joe White and Jay Williams make way for Liam Kelly and Tommi O’Reilly

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:13 BST

57 mins: Hendry fires over

Good invention there from Crowley, skips past three tackles to find Hendry, who cuts onto his right foot and from range, fires over the top.

Good move from the visitors

Sat, 01 Feb, 2025, 16:10 BST

55 mins: Doncaster change

Ethan Ennis is replaced by Rob Street

