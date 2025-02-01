Doncaster Rovers 2-1 MK Dons - Full-time in South Yorkshire
Doncaster Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full time
Ah it’s a cruel one in the end for MK Dons - a much better second-half for the visitors but that first-half defensive error has cost them.
92 mins: Doncaster sub
Molyneux comes off, replaced by Jordan Gibson
Stoppage time
Five minutes to play
89 mins: Strike
Ellis Harrison gets a clean strike to it 15 yards out, it hits Hogan’s back, looks like it will bobble back into Harrison’s path but Doncaster recover to clear
84 mins: Booked
After that wild shot, Tomlinson clips Sterry as he tears down the wing, and goes into the book
83 mins: Wild from Tomlinson
A rash attempt from Tomlinson there after a good move, Lemonheigh-Evans and Kelly combine, Tomlinson lurks but swipes it wildly over the bar
80 mins: Dons change
Ellis Harrison will get the final ten minutes here, replacing Callum Hendry
76 mins: Booking
Hendry wins a free-kick but doesn’t take kindly to it, barges over Crew and gets a booking.
Triple sub for the home side:
Crew off, Broadbent on
Kelly off, Clifton on
Ironside off, Sharp on
74 mins: GOAL - Doncaster retake the lead
Ah that’s a real hammer blow. Rob Street gets just half-a-yard on Nico Lawrence, he fires the ball into the bottom corner, McGill can’t reach that.
2-1
70 mins: Booked
Sanders into the book as Doncaster shape to counter, he hauls back his man on half way to get a booking
69 mins: O'Reilly's effort
Good strike from the Villa loanee, through a crowd of players, well saved down low by Sharman-Lowe
65 mins: McGill the magician!
Not sure how he’s done that, but Olowu’s header looks destined to make it 2-1, McGill flies backwards though to keep it out.
62 mins: McGill again
Another huge save from McGill. Defence splitting pass to find Molyneux, the keeper is quick out to him and gets enough on the effort to put it behind
60 mins: Save!
The world stood still there as Patrick Kelly looked set to fire Doncaster back in front, but McGill gets a big hand to it!
58 mins: GOAL! Hogan equalises
Cracking finish to draw Dons level! Ball over the top for Gilbey to chase, he holds it up nicely for the run of Hogan to lash home the equaliser!
Double sub: Joe White and Jay Williams make way for Liam Kelly and Tommi O’Reilly
57 mins: Hendry fires over
Good invention there from Crowley, skips past three tackles to find Hendry, who cuts onto his right foot and from range, fires over the top.
Good move from the visitors
55 mins: Doncaster change
Ethan Ennis is replaced by Rob Street
