Doncaster Rovers 2-1 MK Dons: Get the latest from the Keepmoat Stadium
Dons travel to Yorkshire to take on League One’s bottom club Doncaster Rovers.
MK Dons are in action against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium this afternoon
Doncaster Rovers 2-1 MK Dons: Live from the Keepmoat Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:56
FULL TIME: Doncaster 2-1 MK Dons
Questions of the officials aside after a goal which looked offside and a penalty never given, but Dons’ unbeaten run comes to an abrupt end.
Never finding their stride against the bottom side, Dons were perhaps robbed of a point but only Kioso, Darling and Robson looked on their game this afternoon.
82 mins: Surely a penalty?!
Mo Eisa is hauled back and goes tumbling inside the penalty area but the referee awards a free kick right on the edge of the area. Looked to be several yards inside from here!
Eisa bends the free kick into the side netting.
GOAL 79 mins: Doncaster are back in front
The Doncaster fans have woken up after some scrappy Dons play in the last few minutes, and the home side have come with the by taking the lead though there are real calls for offside when the ball is headed back across goal by Hiwula to Tiago Cukur, who has only just come on to poke in from close range.
78 mins: Dons make a second change
After his midweek hat-trick, Scott Twine makes way for Hiram Boateng
68 mins: Dons make a change
Max Watters’ shift comes to an end, decent one for him but no reward again. Mo Eisa replaces him up front.
60 mins: Doncaster having to chase
Dons passing the ball around much better in this half, and it’s the home side who are having to do most of the leg work as they are forced to chase shadows.
Max Watters has been making some good runs in this half too, getting in behind the Doncaster defence but has been limited with the amount of support he has been given from his team-mates.
Shout out to the Dons fans too, who haven’t stopped for the hour we’ve played here.
56 mins: Close for Watters
Parrott’s pass looked aimless from here, but it’s perfect for Watters to force a save from Dahlberg.
Second half
Back underway at the Keepmoat. Doncaster made one change at the break with Vilca replaced by Barlow
HALF TIME: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 MK Dons
A really poor start to the half for Dons, and could have been 3-0 down after Rovers hit the post twice, once either side of Rowe’s easy goal. Not at their best again though, Dons levelled through Kioso. Looked back on top thereafter but still haven’t looked up to scratch.
Shaky at the back at times, the midfield is starting to get back on top, but it has been Kioso who has been the best player on the pitch for Dons.
33 mins: All MK Dons now
Since the goal, it has been pretty much one-way traffic for Dons. Scott Twine has an effort saved by Dahlberg as the home side are starting to look a bit ragged in the run up to half time.