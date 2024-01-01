News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Live

Doncaster Rovers 3-0 MK Dons - Dons suffer heavy defeat in Yorkshire

MK Dons bring in 2024 at the Eco-Power Stadium, taking on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:36 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 17:01 GMT
 Comment

Get the latest from the game

Doncaster Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
17:00 GMT

FULL TIME: Doncaster Rovers 3-0 MK Dons

MK Dons' unbeaten run comes to a screeching halt away at Doncaster as their miserable record here continues.

All the damage was done in the first-half, and Doncaster were able to cruise through the second period without much to worry about from the visitors.

Happy New Year

16:57 GMT

93 mins: Over the bar

Summing up Dons' afternoon, Leko bundles into the area, pulls it back to Dean who hits the back of the stand with the ball.

16:53 GMT

Stoppage time

Six minutes to be added on as Warren O'Hora heads on goal, Jones saving well

16:52 GMT

89 mins: Final Rovers changes

Ironside and Biggins off, Straughtan-Brown and Goodman on for the remainder

16:45 GMT

81 mins: Dean with a chance

Good hit from Max Dean, just inside the box, but Jones in the Rovers net tips it over

16:44 GMT

80 mins: Into the final 10

Dons increasingly looking like they will leave Doncaster yet again with nothing, with time running out here and no real chances of which to speak.

Mike Williamson is going for it though, Conor Grant coming on to replace Dean Lewington

16:41 GMT

78 mins: Double Doncaster change

Goal-scorers Tommy Rowe and Luke Molyneux come off for Doncaster, replaced by Kyle Hurst and Tom Nixon

16:40 GMT

76 mins: Lewington gets a yellow

Jamie Sterry stands in front of Dean Lewington to deny the skipper getting on the end of the pass, Lewington sticks him on the deck. Yellow card

16:37 GMT

74 mins: Dean into the book

He can't believe it (can he ever?) but Max Dean goes into the book for a trip on half-way

16:33 GMT

70 mins: Well wide

Decent move from Doncaster but Ironside's shot from 20 yards out was never troubling MacGillivray

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster Rovers