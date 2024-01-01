Doncaster Rovers 3-0 MK Dons - Dons suffer heavy defeat in Yorkshire
MK Dons bring in 2024 at the Eco-Power Stadium, taking on Doncaster Rovers this afternoon
Get the latest from the game
Doncaster Rovers vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Doncaster Rovers 3-0 MK Dons
MK Dons' unbeaten run comes to a screeching halt away at Doncaster as their miserable record here continues.
All the damage was done in the first-half, and Doncaster were able to cruise through the second period without much to worry about from the visitors.
Happy New Year
93 mins: Over the bar
Summing up Dons' afternoon, Leko bundles into the area, pulls it back to Dean who hits the back of the stand with the ball.
Stoppage time
Six minutes to be added on as Warren O'Hora heads on goal, Jones saving well
89 mins: Final Rovers changes
Ironside and Biggins off, Straughtan-Brown and Goodman on for the remainder
81 mins: Dean with a chance
Good hit from Max Dean, just inside the box, but Jones in the Rovers net tips it over
80 mins: Into the final 10
Dons increasingly looking like they will leave Doncaster yet again with nothing, with time running out here and no real chances of which to speak.
Mike Williamson is going for it though, Conor Grant coming on to replace Dean Lewington
78 mins: Double Doncaster change
Goal-scorers Tommy Rowe and Luke Molyneux come off for Doncaster, replaced by Kyle Hurst and Tom Nixon
76 mins: Lewington gets a yellow
Jamie Sterry stands in front of Dean Lewington to deny the skipper getting on the end of the pass, Lewington sticks him on the deck. Yellow card
74 mins: Dean into the book
He can't believe it (can he ever?) but Max Dean goes into the book for a trip on half-way
70 mins: Well wide
Decent move from Doncaster but Ironside's shot from 20 yards out was never troubling MacGillivray