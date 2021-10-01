Doncaster Rovers vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats ahead of the game

MK Dons travel to the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday to take on the division’s bottom club Doncaster Rovers

MK Dons are back on the road again this Saturday when they head to Yorkshire to take on League One’s bottom club Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Richie Wellens’ side have struggled this term, picking up just four points from their opening nine games.

After winning for the first time against Morecambe two weeks ago, Rovers have lost their last two, and were thumped 6-0 to Ipswich Town on Tuesday night as they remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Dons head to the Keepmoat nine unbeaten, third in the table and with just one defeat in League One so far this season.

But it needed a late Baily Cargill equaliser to salvage a point for Dons when the sides met in this fixture on the opening day of last season, sharing a 1-1 draw.

In 14 meetings down the years, Doncaster have claimed six wins to Dons’ three, with five draws. And they have never won away at Doncaster in seven attempts - though all five of the draws between the sides have been in Yorkshire.

Andrew Kitchen will take charge of the game on Saturday - his eighth game of the season. He has booked 18 players and sent off one. It will be his first game in League One, and his first time officiating either side. Hristo Karaivanov and Matthew Smith will run the lines with Fourth Official Robert Madley.