Doncaster signing held ‘lots of talks’ with MK Dons prior to switch

Doncaster Rovers signing Luke Molyneux claims MK Dons were extremely interested in his services prior to signing for the League Two side.

The 24-year-old midfielder made the move to the Keepmoat Stadium last week after a stand-out season for Hartlepool United last term which saw him net 12 goals.

Molyneux said he held lengthy talks with Dons over a move to Stadium MK, but they wanted to wait on availability in the loan market, but he was not willing to wait around for that long to make a committment on his future

“About a week, maybe even two, before I came to Doncaster there was a lot of talks with MK Dons and a lot of talks with Bristol Rovers,” he said, as reported in Doncaster Free Press.

“They were two clubs I was really looking at and seeing what could happen, but things didn’t work out. Both teams, especially MK Dons, said they wanted to look at the loan market first.

“I said ‘I can’t wait around’. I wanted to get back in for pre-season, so that one broke down. Bristol wanted to sign someone else and that obviously fell through.”