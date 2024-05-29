Dons academy product Baldock makes move to Greek giants

By Toby Lock
Published 29th May 2024, 13:26 BST
George BaldockGeorge Baldock
George Baldock
The right-back will play in the Greek league next season after leaving Sheffield United

Former MK Dons academy product George Baldock has agreed a move to Greek giants Panathinaikos after leaving Sheffield United this summer.

The 31-year-old confirmed his move to the Greens after seven years at Bramall Lane, following his departure from Stadium MK in 2017.

Baldock, a Greek international, joins the club just days after Christos Kontis’ side lifted the Greek Cup with a 1-0 win over Aris.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Panathinaikos,” he said. “I am honoured and proud to now be a part of his historic football club. Can’t wait to get started.”

