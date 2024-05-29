Dons academy product Baldock makes move to Greek giants
Former MK Dons academy product George Baldock has agreed a move to Greek giants Panathinaikos after leaving Sheffield United this summer.
The 31-year-old confirmed his move to the Greens after seven years at Bramall Lane, following his departure from Stadium MK in 2017.
Baldock, a Greek international, joins the club just days after Christos Kontis’ side lifted the Greek Cup with a 1-0 win over Aris.
“I’m delighted to have signed for Panathinaikos,” he said. “I am honoured and proud to now be a part of his historic football club. Can’t wait to get started.”