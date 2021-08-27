Dons add Price to their coaching staff

Lewis Price

MK Dons have added Lewis Price to their backroom staff, bringing him in as goalkeeper coach.

The 37-year-old was briefly a Dons player in 2008 when me made three appearances on loan from Derby County.

He joins Liam Manning’s backroom staff, alongside Chris Hogg and David Wright, from Bournemouth’s academy, where he was working with the U21s at the Vitality Stadium. He met all three of his new colleagues at Ipswich Town, where he began his career.

He will be working with Andrew Fisher, Franco Ravizzoli and Laurie Walker in Dons’ first team.

“I’m really excited about joining MK Dons,” said Price. “It’s a fantastic club and as soon as you walk into the stadium your amazed by how incredible it is.

“I loved my short time here as a player and I would have signed if there was the opportunity to do so. Obviously, that was a fair few years ago and the club has grown since but I’ve always enjoyed coming back here.

“I’ve known the Gaffer and Chris (Hogg) since being in the youth team at Ipswich (Town) and I played together with Wrighty (David Wright) at Ipswich and at Crystal Palace. I jumped at the chance to work with them - their energy and knowledge of the game is fantastic and they share the same passions I do.

“We’ve got a fairly young goalkeeping department but with some great talent and potential. I’m excited to work with the guys - they’ve got an enthusiasm to learn and improve which is brilliant!”

Manning said: “I am really pleased that Lewis has agreed to join the football club.

“He is somebody who certainly fits the profile of character we want on the staff and he also brings with him a wealth of experience throughout the leagues, having enjoyed a long playing career.