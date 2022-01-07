Dons admired Corbeanu from afar while on loan at Wednesday

Theo Corbeanu will spend the rest of the season on loan at MK Dons from Wolves

MK Dons had to move swiftly to capture Theo Corbeanu when they heard he could be available on loan from Wolves.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday but, according to The Star in Sheffield, Wolves bosses wanted to see Corbeanu in a more advanced role than he was being used by Owls boss Darren Moore.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting had kept tabs on the Canadian and said when he heard there was a chance to land him on loan, he had to move swiftly.

“Theo is someone we’ve admired from afar this season and when the opportunity came up to sign him on loan, we moved really quickly,” he admitted.

“He is a really exciting player who provides us with added dynamism and gives us a threat one-v-one as well as in front of goal. I’m looking forward to watching what he will bring to us for the second half of the season.

“I’d like to thank Wolves, and Matt Jackson in particular, for their help in organising things so efficiently.”

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “We were impressed by Theo when he played against us for Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season.