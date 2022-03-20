Dons allowed game to ‘fizzle out’ after scoring against Cambridge

Warren O’Hora celebrates with the MK Dons supporters at full time after their win over Cambridge United on Saturday

It was a case of job done for Warren O’Hora as MK Dons secured their 12th away win of the season on Saturday, beating Cambridge United 1-0.

The Irishman slotted home only his second goal of the season on the hour mark when he converted from Daniel Harvie’s long-throw to move Dons within four points of top spot in League One, extending their unbeaten run to 12 games.

While Liam Manning said Dons did not reach their full potential at the Abbey Stadium, O’Hora said their performance was just enough to see off the U’s and continue their solid run of form.

“Three points was the game plan, it's what we wanted with a clean sheet too,” he said afterwards. “The conditions were tough, the pitch was dry and bobbly, and it was tough to implement our style but when we did, we caused problems.

“They had a couple of chances and nervy moment for us in the first half, but we felt really comfortable in the second half. Once we got the goal, the game fizzled out from then.

“You just have to do your job, and we did that to keep a clean sheet and win the game. They're a big physical side, some big lads in their team. They had a lot of long throws, a lot of corners, free-kicks but we had to be smart and we did that.”