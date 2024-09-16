Dons appoint new CEO Hart to get them on an upward trajectory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new CEO takes over having left Bolton Wanderers after three years there

MK Dons have appointed a new Chief Executive Officer in the form of Neil Hart.

Hart’s departure from Bolton Wanderers was confirmed over the weekend, after he spent three years at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, taking over at the Trotters not long after their takeover.

In his 24th season in football, Hart began his career at Luton Town before moving to Watford, and then to Burnley, where he became chief executive while they were in the Premier League. From there he moved to Bolton before a move to Milton Keynes came about earlier this summer after he met with new owner Fahad Al Ghanim.

Dons have not had a chief executive per se since the departure of Andrew Cullen, who left for Portsmouth in the summer of 2020, and Hart comes in to take charge of the club following the exit of several key directors when Mr Al Ghanim’s takeover was completed last month.

“After meeting Fahad earlier in the summer, and listening to his vision for the club and understanding the vision for the club in the city, I'm very excited to the challenge ahead,” said Hart.

“There is a lot to do but we'll get there, we'll work through it step-by-step and I'm confident we'll get this club on an upward trajectory.

“We want to pull the culture together. What is central to us is what happens on the pitch, so that's really important. I'm excited to working with Mike and Liam over the next few months and hopefully years, but there is so much opportunity here.

“When I looked into the detail of the club, I saw the chance to take it forward quickly, but in the right way, and to create a legacy for the city.

“There is more to be done. It's a new era, a new dawn but we can do that.”

Hart admitted he has a lot of work to do before he can get comfortable in the role, saying he is eager to meet with staff, fans and civil stakeholders swiftly to get a feel for the club and how to get everyone pulling in the right direction.

“I'll quickly go through every area of the club and assess where we're at. I'm all about enhancing and collaboration. We want to work with all the staff across the group and all the associated businesses.

“I want to work with the fans. I want to meet them, understand what they think aout the club, their experiences and what they want from the club.

“I want to work closer with the council, I want to be very collaborative.”

On the appointment, Mr Al Ghanim added: "Neil's record in football speaks for itself. He is undoubtedly a top-level CEO with a wealth of fantastic experience across both the EFL and the Premier League.

“His community work in particular is second to none, and I know he'll bring that same tenacity to deliver meaningful opportunities in the community to Milton Keynes.

“My experience in business and sport have taught me that a unified approach is crucial to success, and I'm confident Neil is the person we need to bring everyone at the club together as we enter this new era.

“I thought long and hard about this appointment, and am absolutely thrilled Neil has chosen to join MK Dons.”