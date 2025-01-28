Dons are 'a different team' to their last game against Harrogate Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons head coach Scott Lindsey looks ahead to tonight’s game against Harrogate Town

A lot has changed since MK Dons and Harrogate Town last crossed paths.

In what was Scott Lindsey’s second game in charge back in October, Dons left Wetherby Road 5-1 winners thanks to goals from Tommy Leigh, Joe White, Alex Gilbey, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans and Sonny Finch. The head coach though, speaking afterwards, said his players were not fit enough for his liking, and that he still had a lot of work to do.

Nearly four months later, the sides cross paths again, six of Dons’ squad that day are no longer at the club and

“I remember us coming off the pitch, pleased with the result, but we felt clunky,” said Lindsey, looking back. “And I don't mean to be disrespectful to Harrogate, when you win 5-1 and you aren't too happy about it, but I felt we weren't smooth enough. It was important to get out first away win too.

“We're a different team now, and so are they.”

Simon Weaver’s side sit 19th in League Two, with a similarly patchy route into tonight’s game. Though they only have two wins since the start of December, they have both come in their last five games, and they will be eager to repeat their 1-0 triumph from last season.

Lindsey said: “Simon's a good manager, he's done well there, and I think they're in a false position. After watching them, they've got their way of playing which is difficult to come up against. They'll be scrapping for every ball that drops, every inch. They're got some good athletes in their team, and it will be a much tougher game than people will think.”

Following Dons’ 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, Lindsey wants to see a repeat performance, adding: “The biggest thing I'll be looking for is whether we can get to those levels again.

“There's no reason why we shouldn't be able to churn out the same aggressive manner about how we attack the game. We've got to do it in every game. “