Dons are adapting quickly to Jacko’s intense style of play - Devoy

The first few days in training with Mark Jackson were intense but Dons midfielder Dawson Devoy said the squad are getting onto the same page as the new head coach.

Jackson’s arrival as prompted a new, more athletic approach to the way the side plays and looks set to shift the formation along with it too.

For Devoy, working in the engine room of Dons’ midfield, the added intensity he said has made the first week of training under the new boss more intense, but he has enjoyed it thus far.

“It has been good, intense,” he said. “I’m enjoying it. We had a good week in training last week, and then we were given a few days off at the weekend and we’re ready to go again this week.

“It has been tough. Fortunately the lads have gotten used to it quite quickly, but you have to. That’s the way the gaffer wants us to play, so we have to adapt quickly.”

Without a game at the weekend, Dons fell to three points from safety in 23rd spot in League One ahead of their game against Lincoln City on Saturday at Stadium MK.

With the fight against relegation, Devoy feels Jackson’s intense approach will help them skirt the drop.

He continued: “As players, we can’t look around at what’s going on off the pitch. We just have to concentrate on our jobs on the pitch and if we do that, I think we’ll be alright and we’ll get out of it.

“Being in the relegation zone does add pressure but it’s down to us, and we’re the only ones who can get us out of it. There’s pressure on every game, whether you’re at the top or the bottom.

