Dons are at the dawn of another new era

With the new season set to kick-off this Saturday, MK Dons are ready for the start of a new era at the club too.

The summer has seen a huge transition for Mike Williamson’s squad, with 11 players entering, and a similar number departing as the whole dressing room was given a refresh heading into the new campaign.

While the new faces will be eager to make an impression for their new fanbase, those who remain from last season though will be eager to make up for the disappointment of last May.

“The ones here last year are still carrying the pain and the hurt,” said Williamson. “But they have to channel it and fuel it into making sure we don't miss a second, don't take our eyes off the ball, so we don't have any lethargic games, because we want to amend for that.

“The lads who have come in are here because they want to play in a successful team playing the right way and getting promoted.”

In the past, such wholesale changes to the personnel have taken time to gel and adapt, but the latest intake appear to have hit the ground running in pre-season.

Williamson continued: “It is a new team - a lot of new players and a lot of detail that we've gone through. We've tried to recruit players who can handle that detail too. We feel as though that showed against two Championship teams, but it's always a work in progress. Fitness will still be going in, we've got a very fit group but some lads are playing catch-up and are a little behind. We're excited now because it feels positive.

“We've had a lot of contact time, which is good, and we'll always be ironing things out, but the lads have really taken to it. And it's up to them, they drive everything.

“When we were meeting the new players, having Zooms with them, it was about them coming in with a fire and determination. I feel as though that's what the group has got.”

Tipped by many to be the frontrunners for the League Two title, Williamson believes consistency from his side will be key if they are to be in the hunt.

He said: “The first game is always an unknown quantity. It will be a really open league, there aren't any clear stand-outs like last year. Everyone will have their tails up, so if you can stay consistent and be in the mix, they'll fancy themselves.”