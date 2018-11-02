Dons are aware of Crawley's penchant for upsetting promotion hopefuls

The Broadfield Stadium has proven to be a formidable venue this season for Crawley Town.

Losing just one game in League 2 at home this season, it is Crawley's away form that has hindered them with the Red Devils sitting 11th in the table ahead of MK Dons' visit on Saturday.

Paul Tisdale’s side head to West Sussex without a loss in eight league games, sitting second in the table. Crawley meanwhile midtable after a 5-1 thumping at Tranmere Rovers last Saturday, and have had a mixed start under Gabriele Cioffi - winning five and losing five of the 11 he has been in charge for.

Crawley have a habit of picking up points against promotion hopefuls though - beating Forest Green and drawing with Exeter City at home, while dealing Lincoln City with their only home defeat of the season. And Tisdale is aware of the threats Cioffi's side pose when the sides meet.

He said: "They're a good football side. I know they've had a manager change, but they've continued with a good style of football. I know they beat Newport convincingly at home, and they've got really good home form. They've already shown they're very effective at home, and we have to be ready for every challenge they bring.

"We cannot be complacent about having a good month. Crawley have the ability to score goals against the better teams in the league."

Dons boss Paul Tisdale

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls added: "They got results against Exeter and Lincoln so it will be a tough place to go. Everyone in the squad knows it will be difficult, we have to prepare well and be ready for the game."We have to take it one at a time, concentrating on the next game. We've won nothing yet, grind results out, keep winning see where we are at the end of the season, if we go up, we go up."

Historically, there is little to separate the sides down the years. In six meetings, there have been two draws, and two wins for each side.

The last time Dons and Crawley crossed paths was in a fiery 2-2 draw at the Broadfield Stadium in 2015. Dons trailed to an Izale McLeod double, but the game will more likely be remembered for Carl Baker having a hot cup of tea thrown at him, causing him to argue with the home supporters before Dele Alli’s stoppage time equaliser salvaged a point for Dons.