Dons are back in black as they launch new third kit

Joe Tomlinson models the new black third strip | MK Dons

Fans will be able to buy the new kit on Friday before seeing it in action on Saturday

MK Dons will return to an all-black third strip next season.

After celebrating the coronation of King Charles III last year with a blue shirt, and highlights of red and white, the club will return to it’s roots with a black third choice.

Like the white home and red away kits, the black shirt - the third productions by Castore - will feature gold stitching as a throwback to the club’s first strips from 2004-2006.

A new blue goalkeeper shirt will also go on sale, while green and yellow options are already available.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the kit from 10am tomorrow (Friday), and will see the kit in action this Saturday against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle for the final pre-season game of the summer at Stadium MK.