Dons travel to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night

Warren O’Hora wants to bounce back quickly after MK Dons suffered back-to-back defeats by beating Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

It will be no mean feat for Dons as they head to the DW Stadium looking for their first win at the stadium in three visits, having come off the back of two losses to take on the team sat three places above them in League One.

Despite their latest blip though, O’Hora believes Dons are in a good headspace heading up to Lancashire and hopes for a better outcome than against Doncaster and Shrewsbury.

“It's been disappointing for us,” said the 22-year-old. “We had a very, very good start. But these things happen - we've had a bit of a bad spell but the the team and the mood seems to be ok. We're getting there. We have a big game coming up but we'll have to try and put it right against Wigan.

“It's the beauty of this league - there's not much time to dwell on the past. Wigan have been doing really well but we're look forward to the challenge.

“Theses are the sorts of games we look forward to - it's the best day of the week. It's a lovely place to go, we expect the fans to be loud but we have to react. We cannot wait for the chance to bounce back.”

Although Leam Richardson’s men are in decent form in League One themselves, just a point off pace-setters Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers, Dons’ head coach Liam Manning says taking on a team at the sharp end of the table is an exciting prospect.

“I like the challenge,” he said. “I want us to step up and test ourselves against the so-called bigger clubs in the league. If you look at our record so far, we've stepped up and shown our quality. For me, it's coming at a really good time and I'm excited to see how our players respond, how we step up, execute our game plan, manage key moments and deal with the small details we have spoken about.

“We want to turn the performances into results. It's not big things, it's small details. We want to show the level we want to be at.