Dons are familiar with Forest Green's plights and potential threats

MK Dons suffered relegation from League One last season

Knowing the pain of a relegation scrap will help MK Dons understand Forest Green’s mentality when the sides meet on Saturday.

Ethan Robson was part of the Dons dressing room who fought until the final day last season, dropping out of League One after a 0-0 draw on the final day of the season at Burton Albion.

With Forest Green sat at the foot of League Two, having also gone out of League One with Dons last term, Robson expects a scrap against Rovers as they look to save themselves from falling back into the non-league.

“It's a tough place to be, you have to dig in,” said Robson, reflecting on last season. “If they're looking at playing us, they'll know we've got players who can hurt them but they're scrapping for their lives, so it will be a dangerous game.

“It will be a really tough game, both sides need to win so it sets up for a good game. We know we've got players who can hurt them. Don't get me wrong, it will be hard and we understand that.