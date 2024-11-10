Dons are finding "another level" under Lindsey's watch

MJ Williams and Alex Gilbey celebrate against Swindon Town | Jane Russell

The head coach’s impact has seen MK Dons climb into the top six

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After climbing into the play-off spots, MJ Williams believes MK Dons have found another in their play under Scott Lindsey.

Taking over with the side ailing at the wrong end of the League Two table, Lindsey has helped guide Dons into the top six, with a fourth straight win on Saturday leading them into the play-off spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since taking over, Lindsey has accrued 17 points from a possible 24 to launch his side back into contention, and restored belief in the squad that they can indeed be a part of the promotion fight.

“You are seeing now that we've got another level to go to,” said MJ Williams, who scored the goal to put Don ahead in their 3-1 win over Swindon on Saturday. “We've got massive belief in him, he's an unbelievable coach, and everyone who works with him too. He's got us all together, there are little things he's beginning to bring into the building, he's been top class.

“On the pitch, everyone is doing what we're asked. We've not changed too much in the style of play, but the little details you're starting to see.

“It was frustrating when we were down there, but we know how quickly you can climb the table if you put a few wins together, and the confidence starts growing. We have to keep winning. We know how good we are, but we have to show it every week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Recovery delights Lindsey as MK Dons make up for nightmare start

He continued: “We all want promotion, the only way we'll do that is to keep winning. But we can't just turn up and win. Next weekend will be massive as well. The confidence is high now and we've got to build on it.

“Our main focus is the league, and hopefully we can keep climbing. We've got to keep going, and we've got another home game next week to keep it going.”