Dons are 'more than good enough to stay up' says Wootton

Defender Scott Wootton says their performance against Rotherham on Tuesday night shows MK Dons are more than capable of remaining in League 1 this season.

Picking up their first league win since December, Dons are four points from safety with 10 games remaining. But with bottom club Bury up next at Stadium MK, Dons could be just a point from escaping the bottom four for the first time since January.

"Without a doubt it's still on. If we win on Saturday, who knows?" said Wootton on Tuesday night. "We've just got to focus on ourselves. We're more than good enough to stay up, we've got to string some wins together. It starts tonight.

"We have to build on this now. There's no point winning tonight if we can't do it again against Bury. We need another three points.

"It will be the biggest game of the season by a mile now, so we'll take the confidence from this game. We're not getting carried away, we know how important Saturday will be.

"We've got 10 games left, 30 points, hopefully kick on and build on it."

Wootton admitted going a goal down after nine minutes may have helped Dons out of their shell against Rotherham on Tuesday night.

Trailing to Semi Ajayi’s tap in, Dons looked by far the better team, and with two Robbie Muirhead goals and a Peter Pawlett strike, they picked up their first league win since December 30.

Defender Wootton going behind though forced Dons into chasing the game, and it helped them get back on level terms.

“We’ve got nothing to lose at 1-0 down,” he said. “We had to go and win the game and throw the kitchen sink at it.

“Maybe that helped us, because we played with a purpose. We took our chances which we haven’t always done.

“I thought it was a really good performance from everyone, we all dug in, fought and played some really good stuff. It was a thoroughly deserved win.