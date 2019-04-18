Dons are out to add to County’s misery

Taking on bottom club Notts County will not be as easy as it seems, warns Dons boss Paul Tisdale.

Dons travel to Meadow Lane on Good Friday to take on a County side, managed by former AFC Wimbledon boss Neil Ardley, two points from safety at the foot of the Football League.

With his side embroiled in the scrap for automatic promotion, and form very much on their side - Dons have lost to Notts County just once in 16 meetings since 2004 - Tisdale said Dons must be wary of underestimating a team fighting for their lives.

“We’re at the point where we cannot over-strategise this game,” he said.

“We haven’t got the depth to be clever. I’m respectful to every team, their predicaments, their goals and ambitions.

“But we’re in a professional game where three points are what we’re playing for.

“I wouldn’t like to think it means more to them than it does us. I need to make sure my players are focused, to play the game to suit their skills.”

When asked whether he was surprised to see County, a team tipped for promotion this season, he said: “I guess so, but I’ve seen the unpredictability of League 1 and 2.

“I don’t know what has gone on behind the scenes there.

“I respect them as a club, but we have to look at it as our points, pure and simple.”