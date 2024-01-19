Dons are poised and ready for a promotion push

MJ Williams

Heading into the business end of the season, MJ Williams believes MK Dons are right where they want to be.

Losing just twice in League Two since head coach Mike Williamson took over in October, Dons have climbed from 19th to seventh in the standings heading into tomorrow's game against Morecambe, with two games in hand over most of the teams around them too.

Now poised for the second-half of the season to mount a challenge at the sharp end, Williams feels if the side can put together a similar run they did prior to Christmas - going nine unbeaten - they will be right in the thick of things when push comes to shove.

"Now, we're into the play-offs, we have a few games in hand so now is our chance to take advantage, but we know we can't afford to slip up many more times," he said. "Going into Christmas, it can change the season, and we came out of it well. The Doncaster game was a bit of a downer but we bounced back quickly, and I think looking back, we did brilliantly.

"The gaffer will rotate, but whoever comes in and plays will give their all. We've got a busy period coming up, some massive games and the chance to take points off teams above us. We have to get as many wins as we can, get a run going which I know we're capable of doing.

"There are a lot of Saturday-Tuesday games, that turns into a lot of points, and hopefully that puts us right up there, where we want to be. Now is our time to kick-on."

Dons kicked off their Christmas period with a 3-1 win over Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium on December 23, thanks to a brace from Max Dean, either side of a Joe Tomlinson strike. Taking on the Shrimps this Saturday at Stadium MK, Williamson predicts a tough afternoon.

He added: "It is always tough against Morecambe, they work hard and ask a lot of questions. When we went there, we dominated the game. Back at home, hopefully we can do the same again.