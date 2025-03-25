Dons are 'probably the biggest disappointment in League Two' this season

The former EFL striker did not hold back in his criticism of MK Dons

After promising big things last summer, MK Dons have been the biggest disappointment in League Two this season according to Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman.

The former West Brom, Sunderland and Wolves striker, talking to Grosvenor Sport, was discussing the plight of the club this season and the recent sacking of Scott Lindsey.

Goodman, 58, said with the run of form Dons were on, Lindsey would have been well aware his dismissal was on the horizon, but felt the club have flattered to deceive all season.

He said: “MK Dons are probably this season's biggest disappointment in League Two.

“It's unfortunate for Scott Lindsey because he did such an amazing job at Crawley Town. I think the job he did there will stand him in good stead for getting another good opportunity in the EFL.

"But I don't think he will have been massively surprised to have been relieved of his duties. If you are MK Dons in League Two, you simple have to be challenging at the top of the league.

"At one point they had won six in a row and were favourites for an automatic spot but a run of two wins in 16 is what did for Scott and they fell way off the pace. I understand why the decision was made.”