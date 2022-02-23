Dons are putting learning experiences into practice

MK Dons boss Liam Manning believes his side are putting their learning experiences into practice

Every game is a learning experience for MK Dons, but against Charlton on Tuesday night, they showed what they have learned at the start of the second half.

Liam Manning is the first to admit his side have struggled at the start of the second half fairly frequently this season when a team emerges fired up and ready to attack from the whistle to restart the game.

Points were dropped against both Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United in the run up to Christmas when Dons surrendered too much control early in the second half and struggled to get back into the game as momentum swung back in the favour of their opposition.

Since the turn of the year though, things seem to have changed. Losing just once in 2022, Manning’s side certain look like they’ve managed to piece together the puzzle.

Against Charlton, Dons started brightly and could have doubled their advantage within seconds of the restart through Scott Twine, and though the Addicks had a great chance to equalise, it was Manning’s side who came out from the break the better.

For Manning, it was a sign his side are not only learning from their experiences this season, but putting the fixes in place too.

“You never get the perfect game,” he said. “Whether it's moments of uncertainty, a cross, defending a counter-attack. It's about maintaining control and making the opposition make a decision. The lads have got better at playing in those grey areas and they're owning it, controlling those moments now.

“We're better at managing situations. There had been a few times when we were ahead at half time but let teams get after us a bit more.