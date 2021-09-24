Dons are ready to ‘challenge everything’ after forming new ticketing group

MK Dons supporters were asked for their input ahead of the club forming their Ticket Working Group

Pete Winkelman wants to ‘challenge everything’ as he looks to shake up MK Dons behind-the-scenes, starting with a discussion group regarding ticket prices.

Fast approaching the club’s 18th year, Dons underwent their biggest backroom shake-up in years this summer, introducing a Sporting Director and Performance Director following Executive Director Andrew Cullen’s departure to Portsmouth, while opting for a head coach rather than a manager in the aftermath of Russell Martin’s departure in August.

The club introduced a new £230 season ticket this season, but with a new ticketing system causing supporters issues getting into Stadium MK, chairman Winkelman has introduced a Ticket Working Group to discuss Dons’ plans for the future.

“We have a new regime at the club and therefore we want to challenge everything we’ve done in the past,” he said. “We’re coming up to 18 years old and it’s getting to the stage where we should really know who we want to be and where we want to go.