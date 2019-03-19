Dons are showing a new side to their game

Coming from behind to snatch a point against Stevenage showed a new side to MK Dons, according to Robbie Simpson.

Having fallen behind to the Boro on Saturday, and also in their previous two outings against Macclesfield and Morecambe too, Dons battled back to take a point against Stevenage, and beat Macclesfield, while their comeback fell short against Morecambe.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Stevenage, striker Simpson said Dons' recent developments have given the team a new dimension.

He said: "I think back to Colchester and Crewe at home, in neither game we managed to come back and pick up a point, but we have today, and I thought we were unlucky to not have won the game.

"(Stevenage) are a tough team to play against, they were well organised. I think we’re a little disappointed not to get all three points a point is a point. It may prove to be a valuable point, and we’ve got to make it just that."

After missing most of 2019 through injury, Simpson came back into the squad recently, playing a key role in sparking Dons' comebacks against Morecambe and Stevenage.

"I feel I’ve done okay and done what the manager has asked me to do when I’ve got onto the pitch," Simpson added. "I’ve put myself about and made the ball stay in their half so we can build some pressure, in this league pressure creates goals and fortunately enough, when I’ve come on we’ve scored some – hopefully that continues."