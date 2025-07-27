Dons are still a lacking physical presence a week before season starts

Warne wants his side to show a bit more muscle

Stevenage’s physical approach to their clash with MK Dons exposed areas which Paul Warne is eager to improve.

“They’re monsters, they’re a big side,” said the Dons head coach after the 2-1 defeat on Saturday, and that physicality is not something the ex-Derby County boss believes his side have in their locker yet.

Speaking earlier in the week, Warne said he was keen to bring in a more physical presence to lead the line, and that need was exposed by Alex Revell’s side.

He said: “I still think we need physicality in our team, and that’s what we’ll endeavour to do. If that happens this week, great but if it goes right until the window shuts, so be it. I’m pleased with the group, I have been throughout the summer.”

All of the goals in the 2-1 defeat at the Lamex Stadium stemmed from defensive mistakes. Dons were guilty of over-playing on the stoke of half-time to allow former MK1 man Dan Kemp to fire in the opener, before Callum Tripp and Charlie Waller collided to allow Jamie Reid to double the lead 12 minutes from time.

Callum Hendry too capitalised on a defensive error at the death, closing down Taye Ashby-Hammond to tap in from close range.

Aside from the errors though, Warne felt Stevenage’s only way in would have been through set-pieces.

“The two goals they got are a bit self-induced,” Warne continued. “As was our goal though. Callum chased a lot cause, and that hard work sometimes you get rewards for, and he did.

“They turn you, win set-pieces, and apart from those set-pieces, I didn’t think they were going to score. The second goal was just one of those things. And the first was giving the ball up in the middle of the pitch. We need to work on that.

“When you’re not at your best, just don’t give the opposition an opportunity. We did and they took it.”