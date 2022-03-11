Dons are treating game against Wigan Athletic just like any other

David Kasumu, Jamie Cumming, Warren O’Hora and Troy Parrott after Tuesday night’s win over Cheltenham

Second playing third is undoubtedly the fixture of the weekend in League One, but Liam Manning does not believe the result between his MK Dons and Wigan Athletic tomorrow will have much bearing on where each side finishes.

His side head into the clash having won five in a row, moving them level on points with Leam Richardson’s men, having played three games more though. A win for either side will of course see the gap open up to three points, making it a proper six-pointer at this stage of the season, but Manning doesn’t think it will alter the course of the season.

He said: “It's two strong in-form clubs coming up against each other, but I don't think it will determine what will happen at the end of the season. It's an exciting one for fans to watch and for the players to be involved in.

“The lads have been brilliant. It's not just recent form but a lot of hard work over the course of the season for the players to go and produce what they have done recently.”

Treat it like any other game

Midfielder Matt Smith, who made his second start for the club on Tuesday night and set up Troy Parrott for the opening goal in the 3-1 win over Cheltenham, said despite the calibre of the game with Wigan, Dons have earned their points treating big games like any other.

He said: “I think it's hard because you don't want to get too carried away with it. Looking at the game last week, going away to Rotherham is a difficult place to go but we treated it like it was a normal game, and that helps us.

“We don't put pressure on ourselves, we don't big ourselves up, but we know we want to win games whoever they are against, whatever day, whatever time. That's what we're here to do and Saturday will be no different.

“They're a big club and in a good position in the league, but we if we want ot do what we are aiming to do this season, we've got to stand up and do what we can do.”

Doing what no other Dons side has done

Dons’ win at the DW Stadium earlier this season was something of a benchmark for Liam Manning’s side. After their wobble in October, which saw them lose to relegation candidates Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury in quick succession, things looked to be going from bad to worse when Charlie Wyke gave the Latics the lead after 20 minutes.

However, a spirited fightback from Dons saw Peter Kioso draw Dons level before Tendayi Darikwa’s own goal gave the visitors the lead heading into the break. Plenty of times down the years Dons have crumbled under the sort of pressure they were put under by Wigan in the second period, but Manning’s side defended solidly to get back to winning ways and turn a corner in their development.

Of the game, Manning said: “It was something different that the team hadn't done previously. We played a lot of good football in the first half but spent a lot of the second half in block, showing grit, resilience, and determination to defend. We showed a lot of what the team hadn't shown before.”

Injury news

Dons are awaiting the fitness of Tennai Watson after the wing-back limped out against Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night. Watson could be replaced by Daniel Harvie, who has served his one-match ban for the red card he was shown against Rotherham last Saturday.

Connor Wickham remains a doubt for the visit of Wigan too, but although he is back training on grass and eager to get back onto the pitch, Manning said he would rather ease him back.

“Connor Wickham is back out on the grass, he's close as it was only a small one. He's desperate to get back. He'd play 90 minutes tomorrow if I let him but I've got a duty of care for him, and we will need him between now and the end of the season. It was nothing major so I expect to see him soon.”