Dons’ automatic promotion rivals drop points

Results went right for MK Dons in League One on Tuesday night

Results were kind to MK Dons on Tuesday night as both their automatic promotion rivals dropped points in League One.

Leaders Wigan Athletic extended their lead at the top of the table to four points with a 0-0 draw against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, and still have a game in hand over Liam Manning’s side.

At Fratton Park though, Rotherham’s automatic promotion chances took another dramatic blow as they were thumped 3-0 by Portsmouth.

Despite having more of the ball against Pompey, the Millers fell behind to Clark Robertson’s 35th minute opener, before a second half strike from Marcus Harness doubled the lead on 59 minutes. Six minutes later, George Hurst made it 3-0 to Portsmouth.

It means Rotherham have won just once in seven League One matches, picking up just five points from a possible 21. And it leaves Paul Warne’s side in third, three points behind Dons with a game in hand.

Both sides will play before Dons do this Easter weekend, with Rotherham playing at 12:30pm on Saturday against Ipswich, and Wigan take on Cambridge United at 5.15pm before Dons host Sheffield Wednesday at 7.45pm.