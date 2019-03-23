Dons back into third as they see off Yeovil

A professional performance from MK Dons saw them reclaim third spot in League 2 with a 2-0 win over Yeovil Town.

Ryan Harley and Chuks Aneke netted the goals in either half to put the game to bed, though Yeovil weren't without their chances as Francois Zoko missed several decent opportunities to make a game of it.

Ryan Harley celebrates his opener against Yeovil

Results elsewhere, namely Crewe's 2-1 win over Mansfield, mean Dons take over in third spot, while Bury's 0-0 draw with Grimsby see the gap to second closed to just two points with seven games remaining.

Paul Tisdale made two changes for the visit of the Glovers, who themselves made six from the side which lost 2-0 to Macclesfield last week. Joe Walsh was back in defence, while Ryan Harley made only his fourth start of the season as Baily Cargill and Mathieu Baudry missed out.

And it was one of those changes that made the difference after just 15 minutes as the ball fell kindly to Harley on the edge of the box, and he picked his spot in the bottom corner.

Some of the gloss was taken off the goal though when Alex Gilbey was forced off through injury having taken an earlier kick. He was replaced by Conor McGrandles.

Harley had previously split opinion with his performances for Dons. Restricted to just seven appearances prior to the Yeovil games, there were more negatives than positives to speak of, but his performance in the first half highlighted his strengths. Floating between the midfield and the forwards, Harley offered deft touches to get attacks going, while popping up on both flanks too. He also had a wonderful effort blocked by the Yeovil defence as he watched the ball fall out the sky onto his right boot for a brilliantly timed volley.

Gilbey's withdrawal from the game though certainly influenced the way Dons played after the goal, promoting Jordan Houghton into midfield from his starting berth in the centre of defence.

With the lack of drive at the end of the first half, Chuks Aneke was introduced to the fray at the break in place of Wheeler, and it gave Dons a new lease of life as they sought to kill the game off.

Francois Zoko, having missed a few chances in the opening half, missed a sitter from eight yards when Carl Dickinson's cross made it's way to him, catching him somewhat by surprise.

Dons continued to look the better side, the breakthrough just would not come though. Hesketh was the life and soul of the party but his radar was out of kilter, as was Aneke's who twice fired over the top.

But Aneke would put the game to bed with a fine solo effort, barging his way through the Yeovil defence to thump home the decider seven minutes from time.

Referee: Andy Woolmer

Attendance: 7,593 (345)

MK Dons: Nicholls, Lewington, Walsh, Martin, Brittain (Cisse 71), Houghton, Gilbey (McGrandles 15), Harley, Hesketh, Wheeler (Aneke 46), Agard

Subs not used: Moore, Watson, Simpson, D'Ath

Yeovil Town: Baxter, Dickinson (Ojo 67), Warren, Mugabi, Worthington, Gray, Zoko (Fisher 61), Rogers, Grant, James (Seager 61), Dobre

Subs not used: Nelson, Gafaiti, Abrahams, Arquin

Booked: Wheeler, Hesketh