Dons beaten again despite late flurry of goals

Two late goals glossed over an otherwise hugely disappointing performance from MK Dons as they were soundly beaten by Peterborough United at Stadium MK, despite what the 3-2 scoreline would suggest.

Trailing as early as the third minute to Johnson Clarke-Harris’ opener, they were two down nine minutes before the break when Kwame Poku prodded home from close range.

Ricky-Jade Jones’ third shortly after the interval made the final half an hour a dismal one from Dons’ point of view as Posh hit the woodwork twice more in what should have been a cruise to the final whistle. But Daniel Harvie and Matt Smith scored within 60 seconds of each other to give the sparse crowd who remained a thread of hope but it was not to be.

After a two weeks break between games due to the international break, Liam Manning made three changes to the side which won against Oxford last time out. Zak Jules, Ethan Robson and Will Grigg came back into the starting line-up at the expense of Dean Lewington, Dawson Devoy and Matt Dennis.

Dons could not have made a worse start though as they soon found themselves trailing inside the opening three minutes. The fast breaking Ben Thompson left Robson in his wake on the left-flank and his cross picked out the unmarked marksman Johnson Clarke-Harris - who spent a month on loan at Stadium MK in 2014/15 - was on hand to fire the visitors in front.

The first-half would almost sum up Dons this season. For all they played some decent football at times, there was little end product of which to speak a lack of chances would ultimately be their downfall.

While Josh McEachran forced Lucas Bergstrom into a decent fingertip save to put his effort over the bar, it was Peterborough who would look the more dangerous as they threatened to cut Dons open with ease. Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku were having a lot of joy on the flanks for the visitors, with the former seeing one effort tipped onto the post by Jamie Cumming before acrobatically hammering the ball into the net, only to see it chalked off for offside.

Peterborough's second then came as little surprise nine minutes before the break when Jones' cross picked out Poku at the far post to prod home.

Things would go from bad to worse for Dons in the second half as their poor showing only went further down hill. Robson, playing his first game in a month, did not spot the dangerous Jones lurking when he played a blind ball to McEachran and the Peterborough man stole in to beat Cumming to put the game firmly to bed nine minutes after the restart.

With any spirit left sucked out of the home support thereafter, Peterborough seemingly toyed with Dons for the remainder of the game, coming close to a fourth when defender Josh Knight saw his header come off the bar as they sought a fourth.

The woodwork could come to Dons' aid again in the latter stages when Joe Ward's cross evaded Cumming only to land on the frame.

Heading into stoppage time though, Daniel Harvie managed to pull one back for Dons as he beat the offside trap to bend one past Bergstrom. And the few who remained in their seats were given a shred of hope when Matt Smith then spotted the Posh keeper off his line 60 seconds later to reduce the arrears to just a single goal.

Though a late Devoy free-kick was sent into the box aiming for keeper Cumming at the death, Dons were unable to salvage an unlikely point which would have been thoroughly undeserved.

Referee: Ollie Yates

Attendance: 8,963

MK Dons: Cumming, Jules, O’Hora, Tucker, Oyegoke (Lawrence 77), Harvie, McEachran (Johnson 71), Smith, Robson (Devoy 59), Grant (Barry 59), Grigg (Kayode 71)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Lewington

Peterborough United: Bergstrom, Butler (Burrows 72), Knight, Kent, Fuchs (Randall 82), Taylor, Clarke-Harris (Kyprianou 81), Poku (N Thompson 62), Jones (Marriott 71), Ward, B Thompson

Subs not used: Blackmore, Edwards