Dons boss Alexander responds to calls for his sacking

As discontent from MK Dons supporters mounts on Graham Alexander, the head coach admitted he has to fight to earn their backing.

With some supporters calling for the 51-year-old’s head earlier this week, Alexander said he would love for the fans to back him through the bad times as well as the good, but acknowledged the last month has been a poor one for that.

Far from walking away from the fight though just 12 games into the season, Alexander said he is keen to win back the fans who have turned against him already.

“I’m not defending the lack of wins, or change the supporters’ reactions,” he said. “I know it’s not everybody and everyone is entitled to their own opinion. It takes time.

“I’ve been with my wife for 35 years, but I guarantee she didn’t love me straight away even though I wanted her to. I had to earn the right over time.

“I hope and I want the supporters to get behind me and my team, but I cannot demand it. I have to act, have to produce to get that. I know where respect is earnt and it’s through actions, not words.

“There was a strong response after the Sutton game which I think was two weeks after we were top of the league, and I was Manager of the Month.

“It gave me an early indication of the frustration and the pain the supporters have been feeling and been carrying with them.

“I don’t expect supporters and others to be ecstatic about our results of late, I’m not an idiot, but we have to win more games to get the feel good factor we had a month ago.