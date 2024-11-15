Dons boss banned from the touchline for Cheltenham clash
MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey will watch his side’s game against Cheltenham Town from the director’s box at Stadium MK as he serves a one-match ban.
The head coach was booked during Dons’ 3-1 defeat to Leyton Orient in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday night, in a game which also saw seven out-field players shown yellow cards.
But for Lindsey, it was his third booking of the season, having accrued two with Crawley prior to his move to Stadium MK.
It means he will serve a one-match touchline ban, which the FA have described as “persistent unacceptable behaviour (including repeated warning offences).”
Assistant head coach Jamie Day will lead the side from the Stadium MK dugouts, with coach Lindsey in the stands.
The head coach served a two-match ban in March last season, sitting out Crawley’s games against Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster Rovers.
Speaking about his experience watching those game from the stands, he said: “I was actually really calm up here. I enjoyed watching it. I was a lot calmer than I would have been had I been down there.”
