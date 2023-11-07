Dons boss praises 'fantastic leader' Gilbey

The midfielder has been fully committed to helping the new head coach since arriving at MK Dons

After he handed over the captain's armband to returning Dean Lewington on Saturday, Alex Gilbey's leadership qualities were praised by MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson.

The 28-year-old has been donning the captaincy since his return from three seasons at Charlton Athletic, and has often been the mouth-piece for the club and the dressing room during some difficult times in September and October.

And after he handed over the armband to Lewington in the latter stages of the FA Cup first round game with Reading at the weekend, Williamson was full of praise for the midfielder.

"He's been fully wanting to learn as much as he can," said the head coach. "He's unbelievable, a fantastic leader."

Since Williamson's appointment, Gilbey has continued with the armband, and has hit a purple patch in front of goal too, scoring in two in the last four, and also playing a huge part in an own goal as well.

Striker Max Dean has been in top form too, hitting five in five for the club, but the head coach highlighted the importance of getting goals from all over the pitch.

He continued: "We've all got to chip in with goals. We attack from the back and defend from the front. Everyone has to be brave, and take on the ball.